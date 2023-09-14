TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), one of the world’s largest shipping companies, has chosen Informatica to help simplify and accelerate the customer’s core system modernization project.
As MOL needed to adapt quickly to the rapidly changing market conditions, the need for driving insights and analytics for better business outcomes became more paramount. MOL was looking to reduce costs and manual workloads associated with maintaining and operating an on-premises system and decided to move its mission-critical workloads and data to a new multi-cloud environment for agility and cost efficiency. The customer was also looking to seamlessly connect its enterprise systems and enterprise resource applications including SAP S/4HANA, business intelligence system and data across business functions such as finance, planning and operation to leverage high-quality, trusted data for decision making.
MOL has chosen Informatica’s AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform and specifically IDMC’s Cloud Data Integration and Cloud Application Integration services as its new SaaS/iPaaS platform. With IDMC’s simple, low-code/no-code development environment, MOL was able to intelligently scale its data integration and transformation in its modernization journey and eliminate data silos to empower users to drive greater visibility of data across different business functions including finance, sales, shipping operation and back-office operations to maintain consistent and trusted real-time data. The aim is to link diverse systems and utilize data held by various departments to increase sales, reduce costs and enhance corporate value.
“Informatica's superior, comprehensive and intelligent data platform and extensive expertise has added tremendous value to our project. Informatica's cloud data integration and cloud application integration solutions on IDMC played an integral role in our digital transformation, enabling a new robust core system to be built where multiple mission-critical enterprise applications are connected in near real-time to drive analytics and insights for ship and vessel operations and business management,” said Ryoji Mitani, Group Executive Officer of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and President and Representative Director of MOL Information Systems, Ltd.
“MOL has formulated a group management plan BLUE ACTION 2035, with digital transformation as the goal of supporting MOL’s aspiration of becoming a leading company in solving sustainability issues such as GHG emissions with the power of digital technology. The core system, Informatica’s IDMC used as the data management layer, serves as a foundation to promote our digital transformation. With Informatica, we expect to accelerate further digitalization efforts to optimize business processes and strengthen our competitiveness,” Mr. Mitani added.
Shunichi Watanabe, Managing Director and President of Informatica Japan K.K commented, “Informatica’s market-leading cloud data integration and cloud application integration capabilities on the IDMC platform not only enabled MOL to simplify, but also accelerate, their core system modernization project including SAP modernization and multiple SaaS implementations. The customer’s line-of-business users can manage and extract trusted data that support their business needs. We are extremely pleased to support MOL’s efforts on digital transformation to support their various social infrastructure businesses centered on marine transportation and addressing the changing needs of the society, including environmental conservation, using advanced technology and services.”
