Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc., (MTTI) announced that the Chinese NMPA has approved a rabies virus neutralizing, fully human antibody, Ormutivimab for post-exposure prophylaxis. Clinical results showed Ormutivimab to be safe and effective, achieving its main and secondary efficacy endpoints after a single injection in exposed individuals. Ormutivimab was invented at Thomas Jefferson University and licensed to MTTI which has conducted trials in China in partnership with the North China Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (NCPC).
“Despite an estimated 29 million post-bite human vaccinations globally, preventing hundreds of thousands of rabies deaths annually, rabies virus is still prevalent in global animal reservoirs and is responsible for tens of thousands of human deaths annually. An inexpensive, high-quality rabies immune globulin (RIG) vaccine administered soon after exposure could end this,” commented Professors D. Craig Hooper and Bernhard Dietzschold, both faculty at Thomas Jefferson University, and lead inventors of the technology which made Ormutivimab possible.
Rose Ritts, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer for Jefferson Health & Thomas Jefferson University notes, “Jefferson is excited to see Ormutivimab gain approval. MTTI stayed committed, diligently translating our scientists’ work from benchtop to bedside. MTTI also raised funds and secured the NCPC partnership. We are gratified to contribute to this new drug and thank MTTI for its diligence.”
Mr. Jian Gao, CEO of NCPC R&D said, “We are very happy to capture regulatory approval of Ormutivimab. Over ten years we completed strict quality research and clinical trials confirming human safety and efficacy and developed a large-scale production process for Ormutivimab in tandem with MTTI throughout development. We hope that through our mutual efforts, we will help reach WHO's goal to eradicate dog-mediated human rabies deaths by 2030.”
Chris Pak, President and CEO of MTTI said, “Launching in a demographic with critical need for prophylactic therapy will impact the greatest number of patients quickly. We are pleased to be able to provide this effective treatment for post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies.”
Thomas Jefferson University (TJU) is a leader in transdisciplinary, professional education. Jefferson, home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, is a preeminent university delivering high-impact education in 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to 8,200 students in architecture, business, design, engineering, fashion and textiles, health, medicine, science and social science. Jefferson is re-defining the higher education value proposition with an approach that is collaborative and active; increasingly global; integrated with industry; focused on research across disciplines to foster innovation and discovery; and technology-enhanced. Student-athletes compete as the Jefferson Rams in the NCAA Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.
North China Pharmaceutical Group New Drug Research & Development Co., Ltd. (NCPC R&D) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NCPC located in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, PRC. It is a modern pharmaceutical research and development enterprise integrating information, scientific research, pilot test and production with the goal of innovative drug research and development and the main research direction of new biological products and chemicals. It owns three national innovation platforms, namely, the National Engineering Research Center for Microbial Drugs, the State Key Laboratory of Antibody Drug Development, and the National and Local Joint Engineering Laboratory of Antibiotic Enzyme Catalysis and Crystallization Technology. Several innovative biologics in various stages of clinical trials are in the R&D pipeline of the company.
Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) is a privately held, well financed, clinical stage biotech, developing targeted radiotherapeutics and diagnostics for rare cancers. MTTI has received an exclusive worldwide license from the National Institutes of Health to commercialize selected targeted radiopharmaceuticals covered by their Evans blue (EB) platform technology patents. MTTI is committed to building value by acquiring and translating innovative technologies, radiopharmaceutical and theranostic assets to improve human health, reduce healthcare costs and reward stakeholders. MTTI expects to orchestrate multiple clinical trials in 2021-22. More information: www.mtarget.com; www.evathera.com
