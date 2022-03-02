REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
Moloco ( www.moloco.com ), a leader in machine learning (ML) and growth solutions for performance marketers, announced today it has hired Shailesh Murali as its Head of Strategic Finance. With nearly two decades of experience in various finance leadership roles, including mergers & acquisitions and investor relations, Mr. Murali will help drive the next stage of Moloco's growth as it continues to democratize access to machine learning solutions and make the digital economy more transparent, equitable and profitable.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005078/en/
Shailesh Murali, Head of Strategic Finance for Moloco (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Murali joins Moloco as the company continues to grow rapidly. Moloco generated more than $100 million of net revenue in 2021 and has consistently grown by more than 100 percent annually. Moloco has now been profitable for seven consecutive quarters and grew its workforce 120% in 2021.
“We are very excited to have Shailesh’s financial expertise and strategic acumen on the team,” said Brandon Maultasch, CFO of Moloco. “He brings a wealth of knowledge in mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, business strategy, operations and development. I had the opportunity to work closely with Shailesh for several years at RBC Capital Markets where he led our Software Investment Banking practice and I can confidently say that he will be a major contributor to Moloco.”
At Moloco, Mr. Murali will be responsible for overseeing, planning, and directing the company’s path to achieving consistent, predictable, long-term financial growth. He will work closely with the company's business and product teams to invest organically and inorganically as well as develop Moloco’s longer-term financial and partner strategy.
“I am excited to join a hyper-growth company that uses cutting edge technology to create value for businesses globally,” said Mr. Murali. “I’ve been very impressed by the quality of the people at Moloco and the vision of the leadership team.”
A subject matter expert in negotiating and executing complex transactions and delivering needle moving outcomes, Mr. Murali has demonstrated strong leadership in driving business transformation. Most recently, he was the head of corporate development and served as the head of investor relations at DXC Technology. He previously served as Managing Director and Head of Software Investment Banking at the Royal Bank of Canada. Prior to that, he worked at Barclays, Lehman Brothers and Nortel Networks.
Mr. Murali holds his MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and graduated from Birla Institute of Technology and Science with an honor BE in Civil engineering and Chemical engineering.
About Moloco
Moloco's goal is to make the digital economy more transparent, equitable, and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco's machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition quickly and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables online retailers and marketplaces to establish their own performance ad business. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of former Google machine learning engineers. Headquartered in Redwood City, Moloco has nine offices across the US, UK, Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.moloco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005078/en/
CONTACT: Jenn Zimmer
The Hoffman Agency
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING FINANCE SMALL BUSINESS ONLINE RETAIL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER RETAIL MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET
SOURCE: Moloco
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/02/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/02/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005078/en