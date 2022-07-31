CHICAGO — A woman and her five children were six of seven people who were killed early Sunday on Interstate 90 near Hampshire when two vehicles collided and went up in flames, according to Illinois State Police.
Troopers responded to a crash involving a wrong-way driver at 2:11 a.m. They said a van struck another vehicle head-on, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.
A trooper told the Chicago Tribune the woman driving the van was the mother of all five children who were killed. A woman in the other vehicle also died, state police said.
At least one person survived the crash, and was flown by air ambulance to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, authorities said.
All lanes of I-90 west, near milepost 33, were closed as troopers investigated. Traffic was being diverted at Anthony Road.
———
©2022 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
