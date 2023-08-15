NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2023--
Inc. revealed today that Momentous ranks No. 981 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Momentous makes its debut on the annual Inc. 5000 List at no. 981 (Photo: Business Wire)
“Momentous has experienced massive growth as we have built authentic trust with our customers,” said Momentous CEO Jeff Byers. “We are on a mission to democratize high performance and deliver best-in-class products with expert-led resources so our customers know how to best support their lifestyle and wellness goals with proper supplementation. It is an honor to be included on the Inc. 5000 list, and is a testament to the entire team as we continue to stay true to our mission and vision.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Since merging with nutrition company Amp Human in 2021, Momentous has grown its revenue by over 1,000 percent. Momentous has built a scientific advisory board of the brightest minds across multiple disciplines, including Dr. Andrew Huberman, Dr. Andy Galpin, Dr. Stacy Sims, Dr. Kelly Starrett, and Dr. Allison Brager. Named the Official Nutrition and Supplement Partner of CrossFit and the CrossFit Games earlier this year, Momentous works with nearly 200 professional and collegiate athletic teams in the United States. To date, Momentous has secured 10 innovation contracts with the Department of Defense focused on human performance, totaling over $4.5 million.
About Momentous
Based in Park City, Utah, Momentous is a holistic wellness and nutrition company, with a mission to empower the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance. Designed by the brightest minds in performance athletics, but available for the everyday wellness enthusiast, Momentous is the first and only supplement brand to build formulas directly with experts from each of the four Major American Sports Leagues, launching in 2018 with a line of products designed by performance directors and dietitians from the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. In 2021, Momentous merged with Amp Human to bring both brands under the Momentous brand identity. Amp Human’s flagship product, PR Lotion, unlocks the natural electrolyte bicarb to neutralize pH in the muscle during exercise, allowing athletes - from professional to recreational - to train harder, perform stronger and recover faster. PR Lotion is used by teams and athletes across the NHL, NFL, and NBA, and is the training product of choice for IRONMANChampions, Tour de France Winners, and Olympians. For more information please visit www.livemomentous.com.
More about Inc . and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
