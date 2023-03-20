ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 20, 2023--
Momnt, a financial technology company that powers real-time lending and payment solutions for businesses at the point of need, has named Mark Satisky as the Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Satisky is a seasoned executive with experience leading high-growth technology organizations, most recently serving as the CFO of Stord, the leading cloud supply chain provider.
Satisky has spent over 20 years in management with an extraordinary track record of success in helping expand and build fast-growing technology businesses. He brings a wealth of experience in corporate strategy, capital markets, M&A, and corporate finance. Earlier in his career, Satisky spent a decade as an investment banker, and he later held executive roles at EverView and NCR in addition to Stord. As CFO, Satisky will be responsible for providing company-wide financial leadership while working closely with the executive team to execute the company’s strategic plan.
"We're very excited to add Mark to our executive team and we look forward to welcoming him at Momnt,” said Barclay Keith, Co-Founder, and CEO. “His diverse skill set, experience scaling growth-stage businesses, and record of success are the ideal fit to help take us to the next level. His financial expertise and his outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition.”
“I’m thrilled and honored to be stepping into the CFO role at Momnt during this exciting time,” said Mark Satisky. “Throughout my career, I’ve advised and helped scale many leading technology companies, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help Momnt become an industry leader. I’m incredibly impressed with the entire Momnt team, and I’m committed to driving the company’s continued growth and success.”
Satisky received an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business and a BSBA from Washington University in St. Louis, and he is a Certified Public Accountant.
About Momnt
Momnt powers modern lending solutions that enable businesses to provide low-friction financing to their customers at the moment they need it – all funded by trusted lending partners. Its API-based platform leverages alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decisioning to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry’s current regulatory infrastructure. Visit momnt.com for more information and career opportunities or follow @getmomnt.
