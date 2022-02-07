North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.