In a move to strengthen its client-first infrastructure, Moneta, a 100% partner-owned and fee-only firm offering advisory services through its registered investment advisor (RIA) Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC, has launched its newest office location in Chicago.
Entering a fourth expansion market in four years represents a continuation of growth strategy for the firm with $32.8 billion in assets under management (AUM) after seeing a 61% growth in assets since launching a new Denver office in 2019 – Moneta’s first expansion location outside of its St. Louis headquarters. Moneta proceeded to open offices in the Kansas City and Boston metro areas in 2020 and 2021 respectively before adding Chicago now in 2022.
Chicago was a natural place for the RIA’s evolution. With a substantial base of clients and employees already in the Chicago area, establishing an office in its fifth major city will enhance Moneta’s client service and drive long-term growth in the market for both clients and talent.
“Expanding our footprint to the Chicago market shows our existing client-base we are invested in the community and demonstrates our credibility in the city,” says Moneta Chief Operating Officer Keith Bowles. “In the past four years, we’ve added a collective $12.6 billion in client AUM through the strategic addition of Denver, Boston, Kansas City, and now, Chicago offices. The move furthers our mission to enhance our processes, people and technology to ensure a top-notch client experience.”
Moneta’s success in its previous expansion locations helped pave the way for the firm to continue growing into Chicago. The firm’s Denver office is at capacity and the Kansas City location has already doubled in size.
“Our clients deserve a world-class experience and growth empowers us to provide a level of service they can’t find anywhere else,'' said CEO and Chairman of the Board, Eric Kittner. “Chicago strengthens our national brand by inviting our established teams across the country to grow organically in the region.”
ABOUT MONETA
Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor with approximately $32.8 billion in assets under management, headquartered in the Midwest. InvestmentNews ranked Moneta among the nation’s Top 10 largest fee-only RIAs for a fifth-straight year in 2022. Barron’s ranked Moneta among the nation’s Top 10 Independent RIAs in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for its combination of quality and scale.
The firm consistently earns praise for the way it invests in and takes care of employees. In 2021, InvestmentNews ranked Moneta among the nation’s “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers” for the third year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch ranked Moneta among its “Top Workplaces” for the eighth-straight year and the St. Louis Business Journal named Moneta as one of its “Best Places to Work” for a seventh-straight year.
© 2022 Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC. All rights reserved. Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of Moneta Group, LLC. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Moneta is a service mark owned by Moneta Group, LLC. These articles do not individually or collectively constitute an offer to sell or buy securities, nor does any statement contained herein represent any specific recommendation. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of performance and should not be construed as a guarantee of future investment success, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of Company by any of its clients.
