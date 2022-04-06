NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
Money.Net, a financial data and analytics company, announced today that it has launched Scout, a web-based financial platform for retail investors. Available immediately, the platform features a new online community, ScoutChat, a unique forum for investors of all experience levels.
Scout is the first platform for individual investors that combines next-generation investing tools – including artificial intelligence-based screeners and social sentiment analytics – with a native community where users can chat, interact and learn with other investors, taking social investing to the next level. ScoutChat has been created in partnership with Symphony – the leading markets’ infrastructure and technology platform – to bring state of the art chat and communications to individual investors.
ScoutChat will allow retail investors to learn, develop and accomplish their investing goals by leveraging education and research resources in a unique communication ecosystem.
The platform is offered at several levels, allowing individual investors to choose a plan that suits their needs. Scout brings professional grade investing solutions to the retail user community in a cost-effective way.
“The rise of the retail investor is one of the most inspiring financial stories of the decade. Individual traders now have an unprecedented level of access to the markets, and we are here to support them in their investment journey,” said Vincent Sangiovanni, CEO of Money.Net. “We have launched Scout and ScoutChat to empower individual investors with the same level of data, analytics and connectivity that professional investors now rely on.”
“The combination of trusted financial data and analytics from Money.Net and a real-time secure communications stack from Symphony levels the playing field for individual investors,” said Brad Levy, CEO of Symphony. “Investors using ScoutChat now have access to a secure, trusted platform where they can communicate with one another, creating the opportunity to learn and expand their investing knowledge. We are very pleased with this partnership.”
About Money.Net
Money.Net is a financial data and analytics company serving investors across virtually all asset classes. We help investors research, analyze and monitor financial markets in real-time with the support of next-generation technology. Our mission is to empower all investors with cost-effective access to professional-grade financial tools. To learn more about Money.Net, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @wwwmoneynet, or at https://www.money.net/.
