MoneyLion and 23XI Racing Announce Weekly Gas Money Giveaway for NASCAR Season

In partnership with 23XI Racing, a top NASCAR Cup Series race team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, MoneyLion is giving two MoneyLion users the chance at a month’s worth of gas - and then some - every Tuesday through the end of the NASCAR season (November 6). MoneyLion users can comment on the weekly “Get Pumped Tuesday” MoneyLion Twitter post with their $RoarTag, their unique MoneyLion handle, to enter for a chance to win $500 for a month of gas. The two weekly winners will also get their $RoarTag featured on either of 23XI’s two cars, driven by Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch respectively, during that week’s NASCAR race. Better yet, if Bubba or Kurt wins, the MoneyLion user will win an additional $10,000.