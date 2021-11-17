A Maryland resident returning from Nigeria has been diagnosed with monkeypox.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the results late Tuesday, connecting the illness to a strain that has been re-emerging in Nigeria since 2017.
The patient, who has not been publicly identified, is in self-isolation but has not been hospitalized.
“Public health authorities have identified and continue to follow up with those who may have been in contact with the diagnosed individual,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan said in a statement.
“Our response in close coordination with CDC officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure.”
Monkeypox, which is in the same family as smallpox, typically presents with symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, according to the CDC. Patients also sometimes develop a rash on their face that spreads across their body.
The CDC said that the risk of spread on the flight back from Nigeria is low because everyone was already masked due to COVID-19.
