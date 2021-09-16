1st-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Henrythethird , 117C. Navarrox-x-xJuan Avila
2Tapit Brio , 117W. Garcia5-x-xLilli Kurtinecz
3Hooky Player (L), 117G. Corrales3-x-xJorge Duarte, Jr.
4Running Bee , 117H. Diaz, Jr.x-x-xChad Brown
5Chiquirin , 117J. Herrera9-7-xM. Reardon
6Asset Talent (L), 117J. Panaijo5-2-8Jose Camejo
7Tiger to Remember (M), 117M. Sanchez2-x-xMichael Stidham
8Chief Engineer (L), 117C. Montalvo2-2-5Russell Cash
9R Boy Cheekum , 117F. Peterson8-x-xJohn Pimental
10Commander Biz (L), 117R. Mitchell6-9-xPatty Burns
11There Are No Words (L), 117J. Ferrer2-4-5Chuck Spina

2nd-$30,000, Starters Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Kingdom Queen (L), 114A. Jimenez6-1-3John Mc Allen
2Catch the Smoke (L), 117C. Navarro5-4-1Wayne Potts
3Silipo , 117H. Diaz, Jr.6-1-xBruce Brown
4Act of Valor (L), 117P. Lopez1-4-xAnthony Margotta, Jr.
5Just Leo (L), 117M. Sanchez1-4-xKelly Breen
6Buttoned Up (L), 117G. Corrales1-x-xJorge Duarte, Jr.

3rd-$26,000, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tuff Bird (L), 124G. Corrales1-3-2Norman Follett
2Quiet No More (L), 122J. Ferrer2-2-5Cody Axmaker
3Glory Roll (L), 124J. Panaijo2-2-6Jose Delgado
4Madame Tiger (L), 124P. Lopez4-4-3Wayne Potts
5Morgans Melody (L), 124W. Garcia7-2-9Douglas Nunn
6Karen's Gem (L), 124J. Torres5-1-1John Rodriguez
7Tuesday's Rose (L), 124H. Figueroa1-3-2Wayne Potts

4th-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Vandalia , 117W. Garciax-x-xJ. Sweezey
2Next Tuesday , 117G. Corrales5-2-6Kelly Breen
3Gold Watch , 117J. Torres5-4-xSkip Einhorn
4Customer List , 117P. Lopezx-x-xChad Brown
5Pegs A. K. Girl (M), 117I. Castillox-x-xMichael Dini
6Throwing Stars (M), 117A. Adorno5-x-xWilliam Hogan Jr.
7Spicy Honey , 117A. Jimenez4-9-xPhilip Antonacci
8Kitten's Collusion , 117F. Petersonx-x-xH. Motion
9Pearl Earring , 117M. Sanchez8-x-xMichael Stidham
10Captainsdaughter (L), 117J. Ferrer3-3-4Russell Cash
11Tiznowmorning , 117J. Panaijox-x-xJohn Mc Allen
12Diamond Rock , 117J. Panaijox-x-xM. Reardon

5th-$29,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Aequor (L), 124I. Castillo4-3-1Frank Russo
2Nick the Cardshark (L), 124R. Mitchell5-1-6Jose Delgado
3Fast Loaded (L), 124P. Lopez1-1-7Carlos David
4Mr. Who (L), 124J. Torres3-8-1Douglas Nunn
5High Five Cotton (L), 122F. Peterson3-2-1Jose Delgado
6Rookie Salsa (L), 120C. Montalvo2-6-5Claudio Gonzalez
7Sneakiness (L), 124D. Haddock1-2-1Miguel Penaloza

6th-$57,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Alley Oop Johnny (L), 120P. Lopez10-8-2Bruce Brown
2Wolfe 'n Hawke , 120W. Garcia2-6-7Joan Milne
3The Mormon Mauler (L), 120I. Castillo1-1-5John Stephens
4Eagerly (L), 120G. Corrales3-2-1Jerry Hollendorfer
5Takafumi (L), 124J. Torres1-2-3Jose Camejo
6Saucy Derek (L), 120F. Peterson3-9-4Luis Carvajal, Jr.
7Sigiloso (L), 115M. Sanchez2-6-6Bernardo Lopez
8Seize the Hay (L), 120H. Diaz, Jr.2-1-7Carlos David
9Souper Energizer (L), 120R. Moya3-2-6Joseph Pantaleo

7th-$23,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jersey Joe B (L), 124C. Hernandez7-8-1Silvino Ramirez
2Karen's Cove (L), 120R. Mitchell2-4-5Clarence King
3Johnny Obvious (L), 120P. Lopez9-7-3Jose Delgado
4El Pillo (L), 120J. Torres5-5-2Luis Carvajal, Jr.
5Royal Asset (L), 120H. Figueroa8-3-2Norman Follett
6It's a Risk (L), 120J. Panaijo6-8-5Holly Harris
7The Great Loudini (L), 120F. Peterson8-1-3John Pimental
8Arithmetic , 120I. Castillo1-8-9Jeffrey Englehart

8th-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Honorgetic (L), 118J. Ferrer3-4-9Michael Trombetta
2Bikini Baby (M), 118W. Garciax-x-xEddie Owens, Jr
3Parker Eva (L), 118I. Rosendo5-x-xJose Camejo
4Prudent Song (L), 118I. Castillo2-2-xLuis Carvajal, Jr.
5Amazing Graces Joy , 118J. Panaijox-x-xJoseph Mazza
6Queen of Mine (L), 118P. Lopez6-8-2Douglas Nunn
7Sidney Sue (L), 123C. Navarro2-5-8Hernan Parra
8Rowdy Cackalacky (M), 123M. Scaldaferrix-x-xManuel Berrios
9Judgement Time , 118D. Panas5-6-xGlenn Thompson

9th-$65,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Powerfully Built (L), 120J. Ferrer2-1-2Rory Huston
2Money Ride (L), 120M. Sanchez1-8-11Darien Rodriguez
3Steadytillready (L), 120J. Panaijo3-5-1Jose Camejo
4Causeway Jones (L), 119I. Castillo1-7-2Jerry Hollendorfer
5High Velocity (L), 120A. Jimenez7-5-6Kelly Breen
6T Loves a Fight (L), 120H. Diaz, Jr.5-2-2Orlando Noda
7Dalton (L), 115G. Corrales1-3-5Jorge Duarte, Jr.
8Final Shot (L), 120P. Lopez5-5-3Guadalupe Preciado

10th-$85,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

Joey P. Handicap

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Quiberon Bay , 121I. Castillo2-1-4Joan Milne
2Sand Dune (L), 118A. Jimenez2-1-5Ronald Abrams
3Shield of Faith (L), 118I. Castillo6-4-4Pompeyo Gomez
4Like What I See (L), 120J. Ferrer1-3-7Kelly Breen
5Dr. Doyle (L), 119M. Sanchez3-8-1Jane Cibelli
6Lucky Jaime (L), 117C. Hernandez4-5-9Patrick McBurney
7Golden Brown (L), 123P. Lopez2-1-3Patrick McBurney
8Smithwick's Spice (L), 118J. Gonzalez1-6-7Douglas Nunn
9Our Man Luke (L), 117R. Mitchell5-3-3Luis Carvajal, Jr.
10Amatteroftime (L), 120J. Panaijo1-2-4Silvino Ramirez
11Kratos (L), 115.4-1-2J. Sweezey
12Prendimi (L), 119.2-8-3Luis Carvajal, Jr.

11th-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Comedic Timing (L), 118I. Castillo5-5-xGregory Sacco
2Skillful (L), 123A. Jimenez2-6-xJ. Sweezey
3Baltasar (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.7-7-xJuan Avila
4Zuzudini (L), 123J. Torres6-2-3Edward Barker
5Fan Club (L), 118G. Corrales2-6-xKelly Breen
6Sound Money (L), 118P. Lopez3-5-9Chad Brown
7Miss Montrose , 115C. Montalvox-x-xKatie Lisowski
8Momza (L), 118M. Sanchez6-5-2Claudio Gonzalez

12th-$30,000, Claiming $20,000-$18,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Thomond Park (L), 124J. Torres1-2-1Derek Ryan
2Trappeze Artist (L), 121W. Garcia4-2-4John Mc Allen
3Heza Kitten (L), 121M. Sanchez6-6-10Mary Eppler
4Nutzforboltz (L), 119H. Diaz, Jr.4-4-2Orlando Noda
5Fly Fly Away (L), 121F. Peterson1-1-2Luis Carvajal, Jr.
6Ninja Dust (L), 121I. Castillo5-3-1Gregory Sacco
7Go Poke the Bear (L), 119J. Ferrer5-6-2Jose D'Angelo
8Uncle Curly (L), 121P. Lopez5-7-5Peter Walder
9Mr. Shortandsimple (L), 119C. Hernandez6-10-2Rudy Rodriguez
10Candy Cane Lane , 121L. Rivera, Jr.5-5-4Charley D'Amodio
11Bee Major (L), 121G. Corrales4-3-6Kelly Breen
12Apricot (L), 121W. Garcia7-6-6Patty Burns

