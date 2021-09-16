1st-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Henrythethird , 117
|C. Navarro
|x-x-x
|Juan Avila
|2
|Tapit Brio , 117
|W. Garcia
|5-x-x
|Lilli Kurtinecz
|3
|Hooky Player (L), 117
|G. Corrales
|3-x-x
|Jorge Duarte, Jr.
|4
|Running Bee , 117
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|x-x-x
|Chad Brown
|5
|Chiquirin , 117
|J. Herrera
|9-7-x
|M. Reardon
|6
|Asset Talent (L), 117
|J. Panaijo
|5-2-8
|Jose Camejo
|7
|Tiger to Remember (M), 117
|M. Sanchez
|2-x-x
|Michael Stidham
|8
|Chief Engineer (L), 117
|C. Montalvo
|2-2-5
|Russell Cash
|9
|R Boy Cheekum , 117
|F. Peterson
|8-x-x
|John Pimental
|10
|Commander Biz (L), 117
|R. Mitchell
|6-9-x
|Patty Burns
|11
|There Are No Words (L), 117
|J. Ferrer
|2-4-5
|Chuck Spina
2nd-$30,000, Starters Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Kingdom Queen (L), 114
|A. Jimenez
|6-1-3
|John Mc Allen
|2
|Catch the Smoke (L), 117
|C. Navarro
|5-4-1
|Wayne Potts
|3
|Silipo , 117
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|6-1-x
|Bruce Brown
|4
|Act of Valor (L), 117
|P. Lopez
|1-4-x
|Anthony Margotta, Jr.
|5
|Just Leo (L), 117
|M. Sanchez
|1-4-x
|Kelly Breen
|6
|Buttoned Up (L), 117
|G. Corrales
|1-x-x
|Jorge Duarte, Jr.
3rd-$26,000, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tuff Bird (L), 124
|G. Corrales
|1-3-2
|Norman Follett
|2
|Quiet No More (L), 122
|J. Ferrer
|2-2-5
|Cody Axmaker
|3
|Glory Roll (L), 124
|J. Panaijo
|2-2-6
|Jose Delgado
|4
|Madame Tiger (L), 124
|P. Lopez
|4-4-3
|Wayne Potts
|5
|Morgans Melody (L), 124
|W. Garcia
|7-2-9
|Douglas Nunn
|6
|Karen's Gem (L), 124
|J. Torres
|5-1-1
|John Rodriguez
|7
|Tuesday's Rose (L), 124
|H. Figueroa
|1-3-2
|Wayne Potts
4th-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Vandalia , 117
|W. Garcia
|x-x-x
|J. Sweezey
|2
|Next Tuesday , 117
|G. Corrales
|5-2-6
|Kelly Breen
|3
|Gold Watch , 117
|J. Torres
|5-4-x
|Skip Einhorn
|4
|Customer List , 117
|P. Lopez
|x-x-x
|Chad Brown
|5
|Pegs A. K. Girl (M), 117
|I. Castillo
|x-x-x
|Michael Dini
|6
|Throwing Stars (M), 117
|A. Adorno
|5-x-x
|William Hogan Jr.
|7
|Spicy Honey , 117
|A. Jimenez
|4-9-x
|Philip Antonacci
|8
|Kitten's Collusion , 117
|F. Peterson
|x-x-x
|H. Motion
|9
|Pearl Earring , 117
|M. Sanchez
|8-x-x
|Michael Stidham
|10
|Captainsdaughter (L), 117
|J. Ferrer
|3-3-4
|Russell Cash
|11
|Tiznowmorning , 117
|J. Panaijo
|x-x-x
|John Mc Allen
|12
|Diamond Rock , 117
|J. Panaijo
|x-x-x
|M. Reardon
5th-$29,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Aequor (L), 124
|I. Castillo
|4-3-1
|Frank Russo
|2
|Nick the Cardshark (L), 124
|R. Mitchell
|5-1-6
|Jose Delgado
|3
|Fast Loaded (L), 124
|P. Lopez
|1-1-7
|Carlos David
|4
|Mr. Who (L), 124
|J. Torres
|3-8-1
|Douglas Nunn
|5
|High Five Cotton (L), 122
|F. Peterson
|3-2-1
|Jose Delgado
|6
|Rookie Salsa (L), 120
|C. Montalvo
|2-6-5
|Claudio Gonzalez
|7
|Sneakiness (L), 124
|D. Haddock
|1-2-1
|Miguel Penaloza
6th-$57,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Alley Oop Johnny (L), 120
|P. Lopez
|10-8-2
|Bruce Brown
|2
|Wolfe 'n Hawke , 120
|W. Garcia
|2-6-7
|Joan Milne
|3
|The Mormon Mauler (L), 120
|I. Castillo
|1-1-5
|John Stephens
|4
|Eagerly (L), 120
|G. Corrales
|3-2-1
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5
|Takafumi (L), 124
|J. Torres
|1-2-3
|Jose Camejo
|6
|Saucy Derek (L), 120
|F. Peterson
|3-9-4
|Luis Carvajal, Jr.
|7
|Sigiloso (L), 115
|M. Sanchez
|2-6-6
|Bernardo Lopez
|8
|Seize the Hay (L), 120
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|2-1-7
|Carlos David
|9
|Souper Energizer (L), 120
|R. Moya
|3-2-6
|Joseph Pantaleo
7th-$23,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jersey Joe B (L), 124
|C. Hernandez
|7-8-1
|Silvino Ramirez
|2
|Karen's Cove (L), 120
|R. Mitchell
|2-4-5
|Clarence King
|3
|Johnny Obvious (L), 120
|P. Lopez
|9-7-3
|Jose Delgado
|4
|El Pillo (L), 120
|J. Torres
|5-5-2
|Luis Carvajal, Jr.
|5
|Royal Asset (L), 120
|H. Figueroa
|8-3-2
|Norman Follett
|6
|It's a Risk (L), 120
|J. Panaijo
|6-8-5
|Holly Harris
|7
|The Great Loudini (L), 120
|F. Peterson
|8-1-3
|John Pimental
|8
|Arithmetic , 120
|I. Castillo
|1-8-9
|Jeffrey Englehart
8th-$55,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Honorgetic (L), 118
|J. Ferrer
|3-4-9
|Michael Trombetta
|2
|Bikini Baby (M), 118
|W. Garcia
|x-x-x
|Eddie Owens, Jr
|3
|Parker Eva (L), 118
|I. Rosendo
|5-x-x
|Jose Camejo
|4
|Prudent Song (L), 118
|I. Castillo
|2-2-x
|Luis Carvajal, Jr.
|5
|Amazing Graces Joy , 118
|J. Panaijo
|x-x-x
|Joseph Mazza
|6
|Queen of Mine (L), 118
|P. Lopez
|6-8-2
|Douglas Nunn
|7
|Sidney Sue (L), 123
|C. Navarro
|2-5-8
|Hernan Parra
|8
|Rowdy Cackalacky (M), 123
|M. Scaldaferri
|x-x-x
|Manuel Berrios
|9
|Judgement Time , 118
|D. Panas
|5-6-x
|Glenn Thompson
9th-$65,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Powerfully Built (L), 120
|J. Ferrer
|2-1-2
|Rory Huston
|2
|Money Ride (L), 120
|M. Sanchez
|1-8-11
|Darien Rodriguez
|3
|Steadytillready (L), 120
|J. Panaijo
|3-5-1
|Jose Camejo
|4
|Causeway Jones (L), 119
|I. Castillo
|1-7-2
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5
|High Velocity (L), 120
|A. Jimenez
|7-5-6
|Kelly Breen
|6
|T Loves a Fight (L), 120
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|5-2-2
|Orlando Noda
|7
|Dalton (L), 115
|G. Corrales
|1-3-5
|Jorge Duarte, Jr.
|8
|Final Shot (L), 120
|P. Lopez
|5-5-3
|Guadalupe Preciado
10th-$85,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
Joey P. Handicap
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Quiberon Bay , 121
|I. Castillo
|2-1-4
|Joan Milne
|2
|Sand Dune (L), 118
|A. Jimenez
|2-1-5
|Ronald Abrams
|3
|Shield of Faith (L), 118
|I. Castillo
|6-4-4
|Pompeyo Gomez
|4
|Like What I See (L), 120
|J. Ferrer
|1-3-7
|Kelly Breen
|5
|Dr. Doyle (L), 119
|M. Sanchez
|3-8-1
|Jane Cibelli
|6
|Lucky Jaime (L), 117
|C. Hernandez
|4-5-9
|Patrick McBurney
|7
|Golden Brown (L), 123
|P. Lopez
|2-1-3
|Patrick McBurney
|8
|Smithwick's Spice (L), 118
|J. Gonzalez
|1-6-7
|Douglas Nunn
|9
|Our Man Luke (L), 117
|R. Mitchell
|5-3-3
|Luis Carvajal, Jr.
|10
|Amatteroftime (L), 120
|J. Panaijo
|1-2-4
|Silvino Ramirez
|11
|Kratos (L), 115
|.
|4-1-2
|J. Sweezey
|12
|Prendimi (L), 119
|.
|2-8-3
|Luis Carvajal, Jr.
11th-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Comedic Timing (L), 118
|I. Castillo
|5-5-x
|Gregory Sacco
|2
|Skillful (L), 123
|A. Jimenez
|2-6-x
|J. Sweezey
|3
|Baltasar (L), 118
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|7-7-x
|Juan Avila
|4
|Zuzudini (L), 123
|J. Torres
|6-2-3
|Edward Barker
|5
|Fan Club (L), 118
|G. Corrales
|2-6-x
|Kelly Breen
|6
|Sound Money (L), 118
|P. Lopez
|3-5-9
|Chad Brown
|7
|Miss Montrose , 115
|C. Montalvo
|x-x-x
|Katie Lisowski
|8
|Momza (L), 118
|M. Sanchez
|6-5-2
|Claudio Gonzalez
12th-$30,000, Claiming $20,000-$18,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Thomond Park (L), 124
|J. Torres
|1-2-1
|Derek Ryan
|2
|Trappeze Artist (L), 121
|W. Garcia
|4-2-4
|John Mc Allen
|3
|Heza Kitten (L), 121
|M. Sanchez
|6-6-10
|Mary Eppler
|4
|Nutzforboltz (L), 119
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|4-4-2
|Orlando Noda
|5
|Fly Fly Away (L), 121
|F. Peterson
|1-1-2
|Luis Carvajal, Jr.
|6
|Ninja Dust (L), 121
|I. Castillo
|5-3-1
|Gregory Sacco
|7
|Go Poke the Bear (L), 119
|J. Ferrer
|5-6-2
|Jose D'Angelo
|8
|Uncle Curly (L), 121
|P. Lopez
|5-7-5
|Peter Walder
|9
|Mr. Shortandsimple (L), 119
|C. Hernandez
|6-10-2
|Rudy Rodriguez
|10
|Candy Cane Lane , 121
|L. Rivera, Jr.
|5-5-4
|Charley D'Amodio
|11
|Bee Major (L), 121
|G. Corrales
|4-3-6
|Kelly Breen
|12
|Apricot (L), 121
|W. Garcia
|7-6-6
|Patty Burns
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.