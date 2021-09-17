2nd-$31,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 12:46. Good. dueled turn, edged clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.330, 45.290, 57.540, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.230.
Trainer: Wayne Potts
Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Cairo Prince-She'll Do It
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|U. S. Steel
|117
|1
|4
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-2¾
|P. Lopez
|3.20
|2.80
|2.10
|0.60
|Far Away Look
|120
|2
|5
|6-5
|5-3
|5-1½
|2-hd
|H. Figueroa
|6.60
|3.80
|13.70
|Will too Shy
|117
|7
|1
|2-hd
|2-2
|2-2½
|3-2
|I. Castillo
|2.40
|3.00
|Wicked Rebel
|119
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6-4
|4-¾
|C. Montalvo
|26.20
|Aktham
|124
|4
|3
|4-1½
|4-1
|3-1
|5-¾
|J. Herrera
|56.80
|Street Prayer
|119
|3
|6
|5-2½
|3-hd
|4-hd
|6-8
|G. Corrales
|5.00
|Beau Bridge
|117
|6
|2
|3-hd
|6-hd
|7
|7
|J. Ferrer
|20.40
$1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $14.50; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $11.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-7-5) paid $17.79; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-7) paid $16.60;
