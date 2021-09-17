2nd-$31,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 12:46. Good. dueled turn, edged clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.330, 45.290, 57.540, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.230.

Trainer: Wayne Potts

Winner: GR/RO G, 3, by Cairo Prince-She'll Do It

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
U. S. Steel117141-½1-hd1-½1-2¾P. Lopez3.202.802.100.60
Far Away Look120256-55-35-1½2-hdH. Figueroa6.603.8013.70
Will too Shy117712-hd2-22-2½3-2I. Castillo2.403.00
Wicked Rebel11957776-44-¾C. Montalvo26.20
Aktham124434-1½4-13-15-¾J. Herrera56.80
Street Prayer119365-2½3-hd4-hd6-8G. Corrales5.00
Beau Bridge117623-hd6-hd77J. Ferrer20.40

$1 Daily Double (5-1) paid $14.50; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $11.80; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-7-5) paid $17.79; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-7) paid $16.60;

