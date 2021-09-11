3rd-$22,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:16. Good. vied outside, edge clr

Fractional/Final Time: 24.220, 48.200, 1:13.030, 1:38.980, 00.000, 1:45.680.

Trainer: Wayne Potts

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Spring At Last-Boxitup

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Paul the Waiter124733-½2-½1-hd1-11-1½P. Lopez5.804.403.401.90
Hooray for Harvey124156-85-hd4-1½2-hd2-noJ. Torres4.803.002.70
Hardcore Folklore124215-hd3-½2-½3-2½3-3¾J. Panaijo4.4020.80
Blugrascat's Smile124324-1½4-½5-204-hd4-7½I. Castillo4.40
Flat Bill124561-1½1-hd3-½5-205-57H. Diaz, Jr.12.40
Indian Gulch1244777666G. Corrales2.70
Professor Snape124642-hd6-10J. Herrera33.30

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $7.85. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $5.40; $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $17.50; $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-2-3) paid $39.57; $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-2) paid $60.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you