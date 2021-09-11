3rd-$22,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:16. Good. vied outside, edge clr
Fractional/Final Time: 24.220, 48.200, 1:13.030, 1:38.980, 00.000, 1:45.680.
Trainer: Wayne Potts
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Spring At Last-Boxitup
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Paul the Waiter
|124
|7
|3
|3-½
|2-½
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-1½
|P. Lopez
|1.90
|Hooray for Harvey
|124
|1
|5
|6-8
|5-hd
|4-1½
|2-hd
|2-no
|J. Torres
|2.70
|Hardcore Folklore
|124
|2
|1
|5-hd
|3-½
|2-½
|3-2½
|3-3¾
|J. Panaijo
|20.80
|Blugrascat's Smile
|124
|3
|2
|4-1½
|4-½
|5-20
|4-hd
|4-7½
|I. Castillo
|4.40
|Flat Bill
|124
|5
|6
|1-1½
|1-hd
|3-½
|5-20
|5-57
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|12.40
|Indian Gulch
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6
|6
|6
|G. Corrales
|2.70
|Professor Snape
|124
|6
|4
|2-hd
|6-10
|—
|—
|—
|J. Herrera
|33.30
|7 (7)
|Paul the Waiter
|5.80
|4.40
|3.40
|1 (1)
|Hooray for Harvey
|4.80
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Hardcore Folklore
|4.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $7.85. $1 Daily Double (5-7) paid $5.40; $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $17.50; $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-2-3) paid $39.57; $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-2) paid $60.35;
