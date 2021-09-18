6th-$75,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:39. Good. bid turn, pulled away

Fractional/Final Time: 22.800, 45.980, 57.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.390.

Trainer: Tony Wilson

Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Despite the Odds-Foxie Freesia

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Oddsondustymiller120222-11-11-3½1-6W. Garcia8.70
Wildly Good Lookin122713-hd2-32-22-1¾J. Torres4.90
Rachel Caroline119656-3½5-hd4-½3-1½I. Castillo4.60
Postino's Champion120445-½4-hd5-44-nkJ. Laprida9.90
Dantastic120174-hd3-hd3-1½5-9¾J. Ferrer0.60
Girl Powder120567776-3R. Moya68.40
Your Pal120331-26-56-57J. Panaijo15.10
2 (2)Oddsondustymiller19.409.405.00
7 (7)Wildly Good Lookin5.803.60
6 (6)Rachel Caroline3.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $149.45. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $63.70; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $56.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $66.86; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $133.95;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you