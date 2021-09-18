7th-$50,500, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear

Off 3:03. 4. drifted in 1/16th

Fractional/Final Time: 23.360, 47.180, 1:11.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.870.

Trainer: Jose D'Angelo

Winner: CH M, 5, by Street Boss-Auntgrace

Scratched: Broad Storm, Pearls for Josie, Sweet Willemina.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Avenida Manana124711-2½1-2½1-2½1-21-¾J. Ferrer7.20
Vip Nation124855-16-½4-23-42-½P. Lopez0.80
Act Like Artie120534-1½3-½2-22-hd3-4¼G. Corrales4.20
Strong Gem120986-hd5-½3-hd4-24-1¼I. Castillo16.30
Giulia Ammannati120277-17-2½8-35-25-2A. Jimenez5.60
Paddy's Princess122423-hd4-½6-17-36-nkJ. Gonzalez10.30
Glovanna122310108-1½7-hd6-½7-9½H. Diaz, Jr.30.90
Heading Home120168-2½109-19-28-2¼H. Figueroa83.80
Uncut120642-22-1½5-hd8-29-11J. Torres78.60
Magical Romance1201099-hd9-hd101010C. Dominguez115.30
8 (7)Avenida Manana16.404.604.00
9 (8)Vip Nation2.802.20
6 (5)Act Like Artie3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $184.40. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $155.30; $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $19.70; $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-6-10) paid $27.51; $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-6) paid $28.10;

