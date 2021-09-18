7th-$50,500, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear
Off 3:03. 4. drifted in 1/16th
Fractional/Final Time: 23.360, 47.180, 1:11.380, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.870.
Trainer: Jose D'Angelo
Winner: CH M, 5, by Street Boss-Auntgrace
Scratched: Broad Storm, Pearls for Josie, Sweet Willemina.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Avenida Manana
|124
|7
|1
|1-2½
|1-2½
|1-2½
|1-2
|1-¾
|J. Ferrer
|7.20
|Vip Nation
|124
|8
|5
|5-1
|6-½
|4-2
|3-4
|2-½
|P. Lopez
|0.80
|Act Like Artie
|120
|5
|3
|4-1½
|3-½
|2-2
|2-hd
|3-4¼
|G. Corrales
|4.20
|Strong Gem
|120
|9
|8
|6-hd
|5-½
|3-hd
|4-2
|4-1¼
|I. Castillo
|16.30
|Giulia Ammannati
|120
|2
|7
|7-1
|7-2½
|8-3
|5-2
|5-2
|A. Jimenez
|5.60
|Paddy's Princess
|122
|4
|2
|3-hd
|4-½
|6-1
|7-3
|6-nk
|J. Gonzalez
|10.30
|Glovanna
|122
|3
|10
|10
|8-1½
|7-hd
|6-½
|7-9½
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|30.90
|Heading Home
|120
|1
|6
|8-2½
|10
|9-1
|9-2
|8-2¼
|H. Figueroa
|83.80
|Uncut
|120
|6
|4
|2-2
|2-1½
|5-hd
|8-2
|9-11
|J. Torres
|78.60
|Magical Romance
|120
|10
|9
|9-hd
|9-hd
|10
|10
|10
|C. Dominguez
|115.30
|8 (7)
|Avenida Manana
|16.40
|4.60
|4.00
|9 (8)
|Vip Nation
|2.80
|2.20
|6 (5)
|Act Like Artie
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $184.40. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $155.30; $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $19.70; $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-6-10) paid $27.51; $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-6) paid $28.10;
