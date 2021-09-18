6th-$75,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:39. Good. bid turn, pulled away
Fractional/Final Time: 22.800, 45.980, 57.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.390.
Trainer: Tony Wilson
Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Despite the Odds-Foxie Freesia
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Oddsondustymiller
|120
|2
|2
|2-1
|1-1
|1-3½
|1-6
|W. Garcia
|19.40
|9.40
|5.00
|8.70
|Wildly Good Lookin
|122
|7
|1
|3-hd
|2-3
|2-2
|2-1¾
|J. Torres
|5.80
|3.60
|4.90
|Rachel Caroline
|119
|6
|5
|6-3½
|5-hd
|4-½
|3-1½
|I. Castillo
|3.80
|4.60
|Postino's Champion
|120
|4
|4
|5-½
|4-hd
|5-4
|4-nk
|J. Laprida
|9.90
|Dantastic
|120
|1
|7
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-1½
|5-9¾
|J. Ferrer
|0.60
|Girl Powder
|120
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6-3
|R. Moya
|68.40
|Your Pal
|120
|3
|3
|1-2
|6-5
|6-5
|7
|J. Panaijo
|15.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $149.45. $1 Daily Double (6-2) paid $63.70; $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $56.20; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-4) paid $66.86; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $133.95;
