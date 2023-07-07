Monos Opens First Retail Location, Flagship Store in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2023--
Monos, a travel and sustainability-first lifestyle brand offering high quality, award-winning and beautifully designed suitcases, bags and accessories, announces today the opening of their first retail location. The Vancouver-founded company has staked its flagship store on the bustling West 4th Avenue of Kitsilano (2131 West 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC, V6K 1N7).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707799104/en/
Monos Store (Photo: Business Wire)
At around 1900 square feet, Monos’ first store is intentionally designed to transport guests through a customer journey using key design aspects. Through the floor-to-ceiling glass exterior, guests will see a grand archway, leading them to a space to explore Monos’ colour collection, core pieces and travel accessories.
“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our flagship store where Monos was first conceived,” said Victor Tam, Co-Founder and CEO of Monos. “Our flagship store embodies the essence of Monos as a pioneer and innovator in the travel industry, where customers can experience our meticulously crafted products firsthand. This marks the start of an exciting new journey for us, and we eagerly anticipate expanding our reach and sharing our passion for travel with more people in the years to come.”
Monos’ retail expansion follows a $10M Series A and $30M Series B funding round last year, with the brand planning to open additional stores outside of British Columbia within the next several years. As a special perk, the Kitsilano store will have a limited edition sage green colour that is only available in store at this time. The sage green collection will be available online as of mid-August.
For more information on Monos and its assortment of products, please visit https://monos.com/.
About Monos
Monos is a Canadian travel and lifestyle brand offering high quality, beautifully designed suitcases, bags, and accessories, and inspiring people to travel in a mindful and present way – to embrace the journey as much as the destination. Lovingly designed in Canada with meticulous attention to detail, each Monos suitcase uses only the finest quality parts and materials sourced from around the world. Monos believes that in today’s throwaway society of mass consumption, more people are yearning for fewer but better things. With a ‘less is more’ design approach, Monos is on a mission to unite thoughtful simplicity with exceptional quality in its collection of premium travel goods. For more information, please visit monos.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707799104/en/
CONTACT: Media
Joyce Li |joyce@talkshopmedia.com| 416-414-4797
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER LUXURY OTHER RETAIL SPECIALTY OTHER TRAVEL FASHION CONSUMER VACATION RETAIL TRAVEL
SOURCE: Monos
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/07/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/07/2023 08:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707799104/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.