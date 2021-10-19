CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe” or the “Firm”) today named Zia Uddin as its President. Mr. Uddin who is a Partner and Portfolio Manager, Institutional Portfolios, will continue to report to Ted Koenig, who will remain the firm’s Chairman and CEO.
“Zia has been instrumental in establishing Monroe as a leader in the asset management industry and there is no one better suited for this role,” said Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO of Monroe. “Zia and I have worked together for over 14 years and I am looking forward to working even more closely with him to execute on our strategy and achieve the goals we have set for the Firm.”
As President of Monroe, Mr. Uddin will oversee and implement Monroe’s long-term growth strategies. He will remain an active participant on the Firm Investment Committee as well as Co-Portfolio Manager, Institutional Portfolios, alongside newly appointed Co-Portfolio Manager, Chris Lund. He will continue to be responsible for the Firm’s Technology and Software investments. Over his career, Mr. Uddin has held numerous leadership roles at the Firm and in private equity, management consulting and private industry. He sits on various Board of Directors of several of the Firm’s investments.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to build on Monroe Capital’s strong almost 20 year history of producing stable and consistent returns for our Limited Partners, as well as being an innovator in private credit asset management,” said Zia Uddin, President and Co-Portfolio Manager, Institutional Portfolios of Monroe. “The Firm’s 150 employees are extraordinary in what they do and I am excited to be part of that collaboration. The Firm has an exceptional culture that includes being on the forefront of many important issues beyond investing, including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) matters. I want to thank the Firm’s visionary founders – Ted Koenig, Mike Egan and Tom Aronson – along with the other Partners of the Firm for giving me this opportunity. We have expanded from a lower middle market direct lender to a $11.2 billion global private credit asset manager that invests across many alternative asset classes including direct lending, alternative credit, real estate, equity, opportunistic and structured credit and CLOs. I am excited to continue our differentiated investment strategy and continue to provide “alpha” to our investment partners and clients focusing on the next phase of growth opportunities where we can set ourselves apart in a crowded industry.”
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco and Seoul.
Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005309/en/
CONTACT: Theodore L. Koenig
Monroe Capital LLC
312-523-2360
tkoenig@monroecap.comCaroline Collins
BackBay Communications
617-963-0065
caroline.collins@backbaycommunications.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Monroe Capital LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/19/2021 06:00 AM/DISC: 10/19/2021 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005309/en