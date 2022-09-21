CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Monroe Capital LLC today announced it has expanded its institutional and high net worth business development team with the addition of Brian Dutzar, serving as Director and based in Chicago, Mark Friedrich, serving as Managing Director and based in Los Angeles, and Brian Lee, serving as Director and based in New York.
Prior to Monroe, Brian Dutzar was an Executive Director at Perella Weinberg Partners/Agility, a firm specializing in Outsourced Chief Investment Officer services, where he led business development efforts with financial intermediaries. Brian has over 20 years of experience in business development and consulting with sophisticated investment products for high net worth clients and financial intermediaries. He also served as Managing Director at Man Investments responsible for business development for their suite of alternative investment products. Brian began his career at Wells Fargo developing and implementing new business strategies in the areas of wealth management, investment consulting and asset management. He earned his B.S. in Finance from the University of Florida. Brian holds both the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and Certified Investment Management Analyst designations.
Prior to Monroe, Mark Friedrich was a Sales Executive with Western Asset Management Company focusing on institutional relationships in the Western US region. He has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to Western Asset Management Company, he was a Senior Vice President at Nuveen where he was responsible for new business development across their entire suite of products from equities to private credit. He also held prior roles at WisdomTree, Goldman Sachs and Applied Materials. Mark earned his M.B.A. at the Leavy School of Business at Santa Clara University and his B.S. in Finance at Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University.
Prior to Monroe, Brian Lee was a Regional Director at Ashmore Group where he was responsible for business development, within the intermediary channel, in the Eastern US region. He has over 14 years of experience in financial services, working in asset management and wealth management. Prior to Ashmore Group, Brian was an Associate for Lazard where he was responsible for sales and client service to financial intermediaries in Northeastern and Southwestern US regions. Brian began his career at Merrill Lynch. Brian earned his B.S. in Professional Studies from New York University.
“We are thrilled to add Brian, Mark and Brian to the Business Development efforts at Monroe Capital,” said Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO of Monroe Capital. “They bring many years of experience and relationships within the limited partner community to Monroe and we are excited to have them.”
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.
Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.
