Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the recapitalization and future growth of Dealer Services Network (“DSN”) by private equity sponsor Frontenac.
Based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, DSN is a technology-enabled provider of automotive tag, title, registration, secure document management, and other ancillary services. Its proprietary DealTracker™ platform delivers TaaS™ (Title as a Service), workflow, content management and compliance solutions. DSN serves industry participants including automotive dealers, rental car companies and other fleet operators, consumers and governmental agencies primarily in the Southeast.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.
Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.
