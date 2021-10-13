CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as administrative agent and sole lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the merger of Recycled Plastics Industries, LLC (“RPI”) and Highwood USA, LLC (“Highwood”) by private equity sponsors, Kaho Partners and Nassau Point Investors. The company will operate under the name Premier Outdoor Living.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, RPI is a manufacturer of high-quality synthetic lumber used in outdoor applications. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Hometown, Pennsylvania, Highwood is a manufacturer of premium, branded synthetic wood products. Highwood's products include synthetic lumber, synthetic spa products, and synthetic outdoor furniture. The merger and formation of Premier Outdoor Living creates a leading national manufacturer of synthetic outdoor building products and synthetic outdoor furniture.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco and Seoul.
Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005274/en/
CONTACT: Theodore L. Koenig
Monroe Capital LLC
312-523-2360
tkoenig@monroecap.comCaroline Collins
BackBay Communications
617-963-0065
caroline.collins@backbaycommunications.com
KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Monroe Capital LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/13/2021 06:00 AM/DISC: 10/13/2021 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005274/en