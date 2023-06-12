Plaintiffs Mica, 14; Badge 15, Lander 18, and Taleah, 19, listen to arguments during a status hearing on May 12, 2023, in Helena, Mont., for a case that they and other Montana youth filed against the state arguing Montana officials are not meeting their constitutional obligations to protect residents from climate change. The first-of-its-kind trial begins Monday, June 12, 2023, before District Court Judge Kathy Seeley in Helena. It is scheduled to last for two weeks.