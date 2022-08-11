BOSTON (AP) _ Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.5 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

