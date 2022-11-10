BOSTON (AP) _ Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.3 million in its third quarter.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUE
