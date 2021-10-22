Monterrey, the Key City to Link the Austin, Mexico and Latin America Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
The entrepreneurial ecosystems of Austin and Mexico have more similarities than differences. This was the feeling at High Impact @Austin, of the INCmty platform, in which entrepreneurs focused on topics of access to talent, markets, and capital, together with experts in US and Mexican markets.
Creating bridges between entrepreneurial ecosystems in Mexico, LatAm and Texas is the objective of the High Impact @Austin. (Photo: Business Wire)
During the first part of the program, Chris Schreck, the Acting Manager for Global Business Expansion in Austin, commented that the Texan city has grown exponentially, making it attractive for talent exchange between the two countries.
“Since 2001, Austin has added about 450,000 jobs. Why all this growth in Austin? Creativity, Commerce, Innovation & Affordability,” Schreck said.
Blanca Treviño, President and CEO of Softtek, a Mexican company founded by the Tecnológico de Monterrey alumna, stated that she has witnessed the development of her country since the 80s.
“Different countries are looking at Mexico owing to the talent of its people. It’s an attractive market, but we also have a lot to offer. Building bridges between universities, the government, and companies is indispensable in order to propel the sector,” Treviño stressed in her participation.
Guest speakers included Jorge Ernesto Salcido, Consul for Political and Economic Affairs, Ulrick Noel, Managing Director at The EGL Institute for Entrepreneurship; Rogelio De los Santos, Co-founder of Dalus Capital and President of INCmty; Bruno Zepeda, Rector at Universidad Tecmilenio; Josué Delgado, CEO of INCmty; René Lankenau, Founder of Whitepaper; Rosy Orozco, Broker & Owner Hills and Views Realty; Hugh Forrest, SXSW Interactive Festival; Richard Amato, Austin Technology Incubator Director; Martín Martínez, Founder Institute Texas, among others.
Josué Delgado, CEO and organizer of INCmty, affirmed that the aim of the entrepreneurial platform, backed by Tecnológico de Monterrey, is for “the growing number of startups in Austin to be aware of the benefits and advantages Mexico has to offer and help them access capital, talent, and market development, and the other way round from Monterrey. Austin is one of the ‘startup cities’ that is enjoying an impressive boom and this predicts a very important projection for the future of Latin America’s powerful startups.”
INCmty is a platform for entrepreneurs in Mexico and Latin America. The 9th edition of the festival will take place virtually from November 8 to 10, bringing together over 15 thousand entrepreneurs. For further information: www.incmty.com/festival
