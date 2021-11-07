3rd-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and Three Eighths, Hurdle, Clear

Off 1:48. Good. confidently ridden

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:36.600.

Trainer: Richard Valentine

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Mizzen Mast-Sealington

Scratched: Where's Oliver, Prince Khozan.

HorseWgtPP1/21M1 1/2M1 3/4MStrchFinJockeyOdds
Sea Mast15615-16-12-hd2-hd1-½1-1B. Foley
The Kid Rocks14976-½5-½3-43-43-32-2½T. Davies
Criticize14461-½1-hd1-½1-½2-23-5B. Dalton
Wind Ridge152387-84-1½4-1½4-304-90J. Bargary
Jackson S14847-½87755H. Beswick
Swim15222-½3-15-35-3E. Keating
Brave Deacon14953-½4-hd6-46-4C. Smith
Mr. Haire14884-½2-3T. Garner

