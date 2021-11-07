3rd-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Two Miles and Three Eighths, Hurdle, Clear
Off 1:48. Good. confidently ridden
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:36.600.
Trainer: Richard Valentine
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Mizzen Mast-Sealington
Scratched: Where's Oliver, Prince Khozan.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/2
|1M
|1 1/2M
|1 3/4M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sea Mast
|156
|1
|5-1
|6-1
|2-hd
|2-hd
|1-½
|1-1
|B. Foley
|The Kid Rocks
|149
|7
|6-½
|5-½
|3-4
|3-4
|3-3
|2-2½
|T. Davies
|Criticize
|144
|6
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-½
|2-2
|3-5
|B. Dalton
|Wind Ridge
|152
|3
|8
|7-8
|4-1½
|4-1½
|4-30
|4-90
|J. Bargary
|Jackson S
|148
|4
|7-½
|8
|7
|7
|5
|5
|H. Beswick
|Swim
|152
|2
|2-½
|3-1
|5-3
|5-3
|—
|—
|E. Keating
|Brave Deacon
|149
|5
|3-½
|4-hd
|6-4
|6-4
|—
|—
|C. Smith
|Mr. Haire
|148
|8
|4-½
|2-3
|—
|—
|—
|—
|T. Garner
