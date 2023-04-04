Montrose Environmental Group Appoints John Jackson as Chief Information Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose” or the Company”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the appointment of information technology veteran John Jackson as Chief Information Officer, effective immediately. He will report directly to Montrose President and Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Manthripragada, and join the Company’s Executive Leadership team.
John Jackson (who goes by JJ) has more than 20-years of experience as a CIO and in technology leadership positions for listed multinational companies, with deep domain expertise in technical strategy and the development of digital platform solutions, data management and cybersecurity. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing Montrose’s IT and information security teams and strategy, with an initial focus on enterprise network infrastructure and cybersecurity.
“I’m thrilled to welcome JJ to our leadership team,” Mr. Manthripragada said. “He is an incredible leader with a knack for developing talent and building great teams that work across geographies. He brings a wealth of hands-on, global technology and cybersecurity experience. I have no doubt JJ will further our ambitions to be at the leading-edge of digital solutions organizationally and with our clients, who are increasingly working with us across services and markets. JJ will also play a key role in our M&A strategy, diligence and integrations going forward.”
“I’m excited to join such a thriving company as Montrose with big technology and data ambitions and an even bigger market opportunity,” Mr. Jackson said. “Montrose’s mission, global presence and track record were all important motivations in wanting to join and contribute. I’m passionate about the role technology and innovation can play in transforming business. I look forward to partnering with Vijay and all of my new colleagues to support their business efforts, and provide the velocity and agility to differentiate our business.”
Prior to Montrose, Mr. Jackson most recently served as CIO for Aerojet Rocketdyne, a listed technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems. While there, he led the IT team on the development and execution of an IT strategy with a focus on enabling innovative, secure, and compliant technology solutions. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from John Jay College (CUNY) and completed the executive leadership program at the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business.
About Montrose
Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 2,800+ employees across more than 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.
Forward‐Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect”, and “may”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
