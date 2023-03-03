As consumers continue to love monster 7-passenger SUVs, Toyota gives its flagship a much needed overhaul. Our tester, the 4WD Sequoia Capstone Hybrid, was handsome, wrapped in Wind Chill Pearl with a piano black and white interior.
When I say big, this vehicle is a monster. As Toyota consumers continue to push the mass-market manufacturer for more and more, we notice excellence inside and out.
With an i-FORCE MAX Twin-Turbo V-6 Hybrid engine producing 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, the Sequoia has no problem flexing its muscles and getting up and going. With five trim levels available, the Sequoia is offered in SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and our Capstone tester. Featuring a $70,000-plus price tag, the Capstone offers that luxury feel Toyota specializes in with their upscale brand, Lexus, but with a “priced-right” price tag and large bang for the buck. Compared to the Chevrolet Tahoe, Jeep Wagoneer and Ford Expedition, the Toyota Sequoia certainly offers that luxury exterior appearance with interior similarities.
Our second-row captains chairs were very comfortable, the third-row seating was spacious and fitting for adult size passengers, while the 14-inch infotainment system was easy to use and to see, and offered a JBL audio system with 14 speakers. Riding on 22-inch wheels, the Sequoia had a great overall ride. They have adjusted their wheel-base over previous generations, which leveled out the top-heaviness of what was previously present -- a great decision and generational update.
We saw the release of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia live in person at the New York Auto Show. Not only was the Supersonic Red a showstopper, but experiencing it in person was great. When in the market for a large SUV to move the family and haul stuff, the Sequoia definitely packs a big punch and a good option in today’s offerings from consumers. Although I admire the Sienna minivan styling in a monster vehicle, the Sequoia is big and proud of its new updates and will continue to make a mark in the monster seven-passenger SUV market.
2023 Toyota Sequoia
MSRP: $78,300
MPG: 19 city / 22 highway / 19.2 as tested
As Tested: $80,906
