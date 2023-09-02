More than 20 people have died in Dallas and Tarrant counties from heat-related illness this summer, according to the counties’ medical examiners.
Dallas County Health and Human Services said Friday that the medical examiner’s office had confirmed one additional heat-related death, bringing the total of such deaths in the county this summer to 10.
Details about the latest patient who died were not available.
There were at least seven heat-related deaths last year in Dallas County, according to health department data.
Through Friday, there have been nearly 1,700 reported cases of heat-related illness in Dallas County, according to the county’s new dashboard. Emergency visits at Parkland Health have spiked this summer because of the heat, with the hospital system reporting more than 200 heat-related complaints — six times last year’s total of 36.
In Tarrant County, officials confirmed two more deaths from hyperthermia, or overheating, this summer, bringing the county’s total to 13.
On Aug. 23, 84-year-old Robert Cagle died at his Fort Worth home. On Tuesday, 75-year-old Diane Houston died at her Lake Worth home. Neither had working air conditioning, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Officials continue to urge people to practice heat safety this summer and stress that heat-related illness should be taken seriously.
“Heat-related illnesses can be dangerous if we’re not cautious, and we must do everything we can to prevent heat-related illnesses,” the Dallas County health department wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Last month was the second-hottest and second-driest August on the record in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the forecast remains hot, with high temperatures expected to reach or surpass 100 degrees for most of next week.
With triple-digit heat still in the forecast for September, health agencies advise residents to stay out of the heat when possible, drink plenty of water and seek shade when outdoors.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.