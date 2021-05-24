BOSTON (AP) — Fans are being allowed to return to the TD Garden in greater numbers this weekend just in time for Bruins and Celtics playoff runs, arena management announced Monday.
Even though the arena will open to “near full capacity" on Saturday, fans will still be required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols, management said in a statemeent.
“The Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics have confirmed with their respective leagues that TD Garden is permitted to align with city and state guidelines and return to near full capacity beginning May 29, 2021," the statement said.
TD Garden has been permitted to host fans at 25% capacity since May 10.
The Celtics have home playoff games against the Brooklyn Nets scheduled for Friday and Sunday.
The Bruins finished off their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Sunday and their second-round opponent will be either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders.