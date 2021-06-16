MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Air travelers in New Hampshire will have several new ways to get to Florida starting this fall.
Spirit Airlines said Wednesday it will start serving Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Oct. 7. The airline plans to offer nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa.
Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando are scheduled to start Oct. 7 while flights to Fort Myers will begin Nov. 17 and flights to Tampa will begin Nov. 18. Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will take place daily while Fort Myers flights will be four times weekly and Tampa flights will be three times weekly, the airline said.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said state residents “have been patiently waiting for a new airline” and the new flight options will give them a chance to “fly local.”