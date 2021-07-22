CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — More than 100 organizations have requested a visit from New Hampshire’s COVID-19 vaccine van as infections continue to rise, state officials said Thursday.
The van, a partnership between the state and ConvenientMD, started running July 14. Since then, it has visited five locations and delivered vaccines to about 50 people, said Beth Daly, chief of the state bureau of infectious disease control.
Businesses, churches, community event organizers and even neighborhoods hosting block parties can request the van. Events have been scheduled through September, Daly said.
About 750,000 people are fully vaccinated in New Hampshire. But with the number of shots statewide slowing to about 1,000 per week, Gov. Chris Sununu said there are no immediate plans to launch new initiatives.
“Right now, it’s folks’ individual responsibility. If someone hasn’t been vaccinated at this point, they’ve made that conscious decision not to,” he said. “People are making this choice, and it’s their right to do so. We want them to have the information and make the best decision, but right now, that’s our strategy going forward and I think it’s going to be the most effective.”
BACK TO SCHOOL
The state won’t be putting out new safety guidance for schools this fall, said state epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan.
Instead, public health officials are telling schools to emphasize the importance of vaccinations and to assess conditions within their individual communities.
“COVID-19 is not going away, numbers are increasing, we have the new delta variant. There is still a need for schools and child care agencies to implement prevention strategies,” he said. “The guidance and experience for schools to draw upon is out there.”’
THANK YOU TOUR
Sununu skipped the typical inaugural festivities due to the pandemic after being re-elected in November, but he said Thursday that he is planning a different kind of celebration instead.
He plans to raise money from corporate donors for a “Super 603 Thank You Tour” to show gratitude for the strength and sacrifices seen across the state during the pandemic. The tour will begin Aug. 29 with an event at the Conway Scenic Railroad, followed by a baseball game in Manchester on Sept. 18 and a harvest festival at a Walpole Orchard on Oct. 3.
THE NUMBERS
More than 100,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 48 cases announced Thursday. One new death was announced, bringing the total to 1,385.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 21 new cases per day on July 6 to 33 new cases per day on July 20.
