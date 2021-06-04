CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $24.5 million in health-related COVID-19 funds to assist medically underserved communities, the state's congressional delegation said Friday.
The funds are coming from the federal relief package approved in December, and will help communities of color and rural areas, the delegation said in a news release.
The funds will allow the state Department of Health and Human Services to boost COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capabilities, as well as improve data collection and empower community partners to address health disparities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated serious barriers and inequities in New Hampshire’s health care system that face our rural families and communities of color," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said. “As a result, these Granite Staters have borne the brunt of this public health emergency with a disproportionate share of our state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."
THE NUMBERS
Nearly 99,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 74 cases announced Thursday. One new death was announced; the total number remained at 1,354.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks, going from 112 new cases per day on May 19 to 32 new cases per day on Wednesday.