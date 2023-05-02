PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, has partnered with more than 25 brands that have made exclusive discounts available to millions of nurses and other healthcare workers to honor and thank them for the vital work they do during National Nurse Appreciation Month in May. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations who recognize and reward the healthcare community.
"Brands that create personalized offers to celebrate communities that their customers are proud to be members of, like medical professionals, form strong relationships with these valuable communities of consumers," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Recognizing and rewarding nurses for working hard to make us healthier, shows that brands care about the people who make the world a better place, which builds trust and helps them gain - and keep - loyal customers.”
Take Advantage of Exclusive Offers for Nurses!
Members of the healthcare community get access to unique deals from great brands and save money. The following brands have provided exclusive offers for nurses and other healthcare workers in the areas of apparel, travel, lifestyle, news, and more, with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing platform, ensuring that rewards are instantly and securely provided to this eligible community. For those who are eligible, no account or membership signup is required.
Healthcare Worker Offers:
- Ashley Furniture Industries - Nurses receive 5% off when they shop online at Ashley!
- Aveda - Healthcare heroes enjoy 20% off high-performance, 100% vegan hair, skin and body care at Aveda!
- Billabong - Nurses can enjoy 30% Off at Billabong.
- Birdies - Nurses can enjoy 20% off Birdies shoes.
- Crocs - For the month of May, healthcare professionals can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase on Crocs.com.
- Deckers - Medical Professionals receive 10% off full-priced styles from UGG.
- Havaianas - Nurses and other medical professionals can enjoy 20% off their purchase at Havaianas.
- Holland America Line - Holland America Line knows how hard healthcare professionals work and wants to give back by offering healthcare workers a $100 credit per stateroom, to be used on any of 500+ itineraries around the world. Book your cruise today, medical professionals - you deserve it!
- Huel - Huel is proud to offer a 10% discount online to Nurses.
- J.Crew - Nurses get 15% off purchases at jcrew.com when they verify online.
- Maxi-Cosi - Nurses can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase including sale items at Maxi-Cosi.
- Leatherman - Leatherman is offering nurses 30% off multi-tools to thank them for the hard work they do each and every day. Thank you, nurses!
- L.L.Bean - L.L.Bean appreciates the hard work that medical professionals do! That’s why they get 10% off their purchases at L.L.Bean to make the most of their time outside.
- Marshall Headphones - Healthcare professionals can now receive a 15% discount on Marshall speakers and headphones.
- Purple - Nurses can enjoy 10% of their entire purchase, including sale items at Purple.com!
- P.volve - Nurses looking to get started with P.volve can get 20% off site-wide, including best-selling bundles, for access to the brand’s low-impact, science-led, fitness method.
- Quiksilver - Nurses enjoy 30% off at Quiksilver!
- RVCA - Nurses enjoy 30% off at RVCA!
- Safety 1st - Nurses can enjoy 25% off their entire purchase including sale items at Safety 1st.
- Sleep Number - Sleep Number is offering nurses 20% off select Sleep Number 360® and next generation smart beds, integrated and adjustable bases, and select bedding. Visit sleepnumber.com/heroes to learn more.
- Too Faced - Healthcare workers are awesome! That’s why they can enjoy 20% off their entire purchase on TooFaced.com.
- VIVAIA - VIVAIA appreciates the hard work that nurses do. That’s why they can visit vivaia.com to enjoy an exclusive 25% off discount.
- WalkingCo - Medical professionals enjoy 10% off their WalkingCo order.
- Whirlpool - is offering 15% off for healthcare professionals to thank them for going the extra mile each and every day.
- Whirlpool - Kitchenaid - is offering 15% off for healthcare professionals to thank them for going the extra mile each and every day.
- Whirlpool - Maytag - is offering 15% off for healthcare professionals to thank them for going the extra mile each and every day.
- Willow Innovations - Healthcare professionals can enjoy 20% off the Willow 3.0 Wearable Breast Pump. Willow 3.0 offers 360 mobility, is hands-free, cord-free, leak-free, and sterile*— so healthcare professionals can pump while they’re making the world a better place.
Make sure to check out all the exclusive SheerID Medical Professional Deals here.
About SheerID
SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources, provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.
