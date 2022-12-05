RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 45,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, were affected by a power outage Saturday night, and more than 33,000 remained without power Monday morning.
Vandals intentionally damaged two electrical substations in the county, prompting law enforcement officers to accompany crews sent to make repairs.
The substations were damaged by gunfire, Moore County and Duke Energy officials confirmed.
”We’re looking at a pretty sophisticated repair with some pretty large equipment, so we do want citizens to be prepared that this will be a multi-day restoration for most customers extending potentially as long as Thursday,” Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said Sunday.
According to a Duke Energy outage map as of Monday morning:
— More than 7,000 customers were without power in the Pinehurst/Taylortown area.
— More than 5,000 were without power in the Aberdeen area.
— More than 8,000 were without power in the Southern Pines area/Manly
— More than 4,000 were without power in the Whispering Pines/Lakeview area.
— More than 2,000 were without power in the Carthage area.
The Duke Energy site listed 33,223 customers without power at 9:50 a.m. Monday, out of 47,018 total customers served in the county.
Under Estimated Time of Restoration the website reads: “December 8, 11:45 a.m.”
