Morocco, which reopened to tourists in February, has eased COVID-related entry protocols ahead of summer, no longer requiring travelers with proof of full vaccination to produce a negative test result.
"The Moroccan government has decided to cancel the PCR test condition for entry into Moroccan territory. This decision will come into force upon publication of this press release," officials confirmed on May 17.
As of right now, travelers can visit Morocco with a health form completed before boarding and either a valid vaccination passport or a negative PCR test result less than 72 hours old. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from all requirements.
Morocco defines a valid vaccine passport as having received at least three doses of an accepted vaccine or two doses with a delay in the administration of the second dose not exceeding four months, For those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose is equivalent to two doses of the other vaccines.
As of April 18, the U.S. State Department advises travelers to exercise increased caution in Morocco due to terrorism while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that Morocco has a low level of COVID-19.
