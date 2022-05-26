DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2022--
Mosaic, a construction technology platform for the residential development industry, today announced the hiring of homebuilding operations veteran Daryn Strop to lead the company’s expansion from Arizona into Colorado. Strop brings over 20 years of construction operations experience with publicly-traded homebuilders such as Lennar, PulteGroup, and KB Home. Mosaic plans to hire additional staff as they grow their regional presence.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005236/en/
Homebuilding operations veteran Daryn Strop will lead Mosaic's expansion from Arizona into Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
Strop joins Mosaic as their Regional Director of Operations in Colorado, where he is responsible for the management and oversight of the build-out process for new and existing communities within the Denver area, including overseeing customer and trade partner relationships; managing horizontal and vertical scheduling for development sites; and leading key performance indicators such as cost, quality, production schedule, and employee and trade partner performance.
“After decades in homebuilding, I’m excited to start my next chapter with a fast-growing, tech-first GC like Mosaic,” said Strop. “Mosaic is bridging the gap between construction and technology in a way that is significantly improving the homebuilding process to allow us to make places people love and make them widely available. I’m proud to join their incredibly experienced and collaborative team and to grow Mosaic in the Denver area.”
Mosaic is the leading tech-enabled general contractor for production-scale residential development projects. The company’s technology and team deliver value throughout the entire construction process, from pre-development through construction and into warranty.
Strop formerly served as the Vice President of Housing Operations for Brookfield Residential, a leading homebuilder and developer in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia. Prior to Brookfield, Strop served as the VP of Operations for KB Home in Colorado.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Daryn and his in-depth regional homebuilding experience as we officially expand our operations into Colorado,” said Ron Gonski, VP of Growth at Mosaic. “All eyes are on Colorado’s residential real estate industry as the state continues to experience rapid population and economic growth despite supply-chain and labor challenges. Daryn is a problem-solver who understands the challenges of residential construction and knows how to get results. This is exactly the kind of talent we wanted for our team.”
Mosaic recently closed on their Series B funding, backed by venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Peak State Ventures, Building Ventures, Founders Fund, Greylock Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Thrive Capital, and 8VC. Mosaic plans to expand to Texas, Southern California, and additional markets later this year.
About Mosaic
Mosaic builds technology solutions to make residential construction more scalable. The company operates as a digital general contractor to provide construction and related services to homebuilders and residential developers, allowing them to offload their construction processes and related needs to Mosaic’s integrated platform and team. Mosaic’s platform standardizes the construction process, and not the homes, allowing them to deliver places people love and create better communities.
Learn more about how Mosaic is building better at www.mosaic.us and follow @mosaicbuilders on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005236/en/
CONTACT: Kerri Mabee
KEYWORD: ARIZONA COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Mosaic
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/26/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/26/2022 09:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005236/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.