FILE - In this photo released by Russian Orthodox Church Press Service, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, left, conducts the Easter service accompanied by President Vladimir Putin, background right, at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, April 24, 2022. Russian soldiers who die in the line of duty in Ukraine have all of their sins forgiven, the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church proclaimed in a sermon on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, comparing their sacrificial death to that of Jesus.