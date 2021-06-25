CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A mosquito batch in Bow has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, the first time it has been detected in mosquitoes in the state, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
Humans have been previously diagnosed with the virus, which is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Testing mosquitoes has not been part of the routine surveillance, but the state started a pilot project this summer to estimate its prevalence in disease-carrying species in central New Hampshire.
The department hasn't identified the disease in a human this year. Since the first report of the disease in New Hampshire in 2013, the state has identified 14 human cases of JCV. Nationally, there are about 15 human cases of the virus diagnosed each year.
Early-symptoms of a mosquito-borne disease can include flu-like illness, such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. Some people may progress to more serious central nervous system diseases, including meningitis or encephalitis.