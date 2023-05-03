ST. LOUIS — Most of the victims were outside. Walking home from school. Playing in the park. Sitting on the stoop of their house.
They didn't know who fired the gun, and they didn't know why.
The children treated for firearm injuries at St. Louis Children's Hospital were predominantly innocent bystanders, according to recent findings by the University of Missouri School of Medicine in one of the first studies to delve into the circumstances behind the rising number of children getting shot.
"The majority of the kids we see are truly caught in the crossfire," said Dr. Lindsay Clukies, a Washington University emergency medicine physician at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
The study, published this month in the Journal of Surgical Research, was led by Dr. Mary Bernardin, University of Missouri School of Medicine assistant professor of pediatric emergency medicine.
Researchers examined the cases of 156 children who came to St. Louis Children's Hospital with firearm injuries from 2014 to 2017. Patients with intentionally self-inflicted injuries were not included in the data.
The study found that 72% of the children were shot outdoors by an unknown assailant, whose motivation was unknown in 93% of cases. About 36% were "drive-by shootings" where shots came from inside a car.
Victims ranged in age from 6 to 17. The median age was 15. Nearly 88% were male and 98% were Black.
Less than 15% of the cases were intentional assaults resulting from situations such as a dispute or attempted robbery, the research showed.
Clukies said the results reinforce why she tries to avoid using the words "accidental" and "violent" when she talks about pediatric firearm injuries.
"They are predictable and they are totally preventable, so I don't like to use the term 'accident,'" she said.
The term "violent," makes it seem like the victim was part of confrontation.
"There just seem to be a stigma attached to it," Clukies said, "and these kids are shed in this light that they are these bad troublemakers, and that's not the case."
Of the patients studied, 40% came from three contiguous ZIP code areas covering parts of north St. Louis and north St. Louis County: 63115, 63120 and 63136. Among neighborhoods in those areas are Greater Ville, Penrose and Walnut Park East in the city and Jennings and Castle Point in the county.
Most of the children — 71% — were also shot in the ZIP code they lived in.
"I think that what this study shows is we need to balance our efforts," Bernardin said. "To combat violence, we need to invest in these communities and decrease the poverty, the crime, the gun prevalence that is in these neighborhoods in order to really prevent the majority of these shootings."
Though the study looked at patients from over six years ago, Clukies said she continues to see the same circumstances. The only thing that has changed, she said, is the volume.
Last year, the hospital cared for 163 children injured or killed by firearms, the most in the hospital's history, she said.
Firearm injuries surpassed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of child deaths in 2020. Assault has become the most common cause of firearm injury among American children and adolescents, surpassing firearm suicide and accidental firearm injuries.
However, very little research exists that investigates the circumstances behind pediatric firearm assault. And conflicting results have been reported among the few studies that do exist.
Bernardin said her team hypothesized that children were less likely to be involved in conflicts that result in them being shot, and perhaps more likely falling victim to the unsafe neighborhoods they live in.
"I think most people hear on news that gun violence is leading the cause of death of kids, and they assume that either these are mass shootings in schools or that these are kids who are involved in gangs and drugs and things like that and getting themselves into trouble," she said.
"Really, we found neither of those things are accurate. The majority of kids, in St. Louis anyway, are being shot because they are just simply living their lives and being kids, and hanging out outside ... they are just in the wrong place in the wrong time."
©2023 STLtoday.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
