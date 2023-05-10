The mother and great-grandfather of the 6-year-old student who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School four months ago spoke Wednesday morning with Good Morning America — discussing the boy and what may have led to the shooting.
Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, was indicted by a Newport News grand jury in April and turned herself in to face two charges. Police say Taylor’s son used her gun Jan. 6 to shoot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, in her first grade classroom. The child’s mother now faces a felony child neglect count, as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly leaving a firearm so as to endanger a child. She was released on a $5,000 bond.
When asked Wednesday if she takes any responsibility for the shooting, she replied: “Yes, of course. That is my son. So as a parent I am willing to take responsibility for him because he can’t (at his age) take responsibility for himself.”
Taylor also said her son “really liked” Zwerner as his teacher. In the days leading to the incident, however, he thought Zwerner wasn’t listening to him.
“I will say that week he felt he was being ignored,” Taylor said. She said he told her, “Mom, I don’t think she was listening to me. I don’t like that.”
When asked what she would like to say to Zwerner, Taylor said, “I just truly would like to apologize. … We were actually kind of forming a relationship, with me having to be in the classroom.”
Calvin Taylor said his great-grandson seemed to be making progress before the shooting.
“He was more attentive, he tried to follow along, he tried to do the coursework,” Taylor said. “But in all fairness to the other kids in the class, sometimes it was just too much for him.”
Deja Taylor added that her son’s ADHD may have played a role in his behavior, stating he “doesn’t sit still ever.”
“He had started medication, and he was meeting his goals academically,” she said. According to the boy’s family, the school informed Taylor she and other family members no longer needed to be present in the classroom, a request school officials made in the fall due to the boy’s behavior challenges.
Taylor and her attorney, James Ellenson, have maintained the handgun was stored on the top shelf of a bedroom closet, out of the child’s reach. Ellenson said Taylor has “no idea” how the boy gained access to the gun on the day of the shooting. Taylor legally obtained the gun.
Zwerner was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center about 10 days after the shooting. In her first public interview last month, Zwerner told NBC she has had four surgeries as a result of her injuries. Her most recent was on her left hand, which she can not fully use.
When reached Wednesday by The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, the legal team representing Zwerner declined to comment.
In a subsequent lawsuit filed against the Newport News School Board by Zwerner’s attorney, the complaint claims in the days before the shooting that Taylor’s son grabbed Zwerner’s cell phone and “slammed (it) on the ground so hard that it cracked and shattered.”
Deja Taylor said in the interview that is not what happened.
“He was in class, he was trying to tell her something and she asked him to go sit back down,” Taylor said. “He threw his arms up and he said, ‘Fine.’ When he threw his arms up, he knocked her phone out of her hand on accident, and he got suspended for that.”
She said her son’s frustration may have fueled the outburst.
“Most children, when they are trying to talk to you, and if you easily just brush them off, or you ask them to sit down, or you’re dealing with something else and you ask them to go and sit down, at 6, you in your mind would believe that somebody’s not listening to me, and you have a tantrum,” she told ABC.
Calvin Taylor said the boy is in school and getting therapy, adding that Jan. 6 was a “terrible day for the teacher, a terrible day for the kids that was in that classroom, a terrible day for (his) great-grandson and a terrible day for the community and my other family members and friends.”
On March 9, Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn confirmed that the child will not face charges, mainly because of his age.
Deja Taylor’s trial is set to begin Aug. 15.
Staff writer Jane Harper contributed to this report.
©2023 Daily Press. Visit at dailypress.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.