Motley Fool Asset Management, an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC,* today is proud to announce the launch of two new ETFs: Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index and Fool Next Index.
“We established these ETFs with investor demand in mind,” said Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management. “Both ETFs are designed to be convenient, cost-effective vehicles for individuals who want exposure to stock recommendations made by Motley Fool analysts across Fooldom. The ‘recommendation universe’ includes all companies domiciled in the United States that are either active recommendations of a newsletter published by TMF or are among the 150 highest rated U.S. companies in TMF’s analyst opinion database. We are thrilled to add these two index-based investment products to our ETF lineup.”
The Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (Ticker: TMFE) is based on an index which tracks the performance of the highest scoring stocks in The Motley Fool recommendation universe, measured by a company’s capital efficiency. Capital efficiency is a measure of how a business turns its investments into revenue and profit and it provides insight into the company’s return on invested capital.
The Fool Next Index ETF (Ticker: TMFX) is based on an index created to track the performance of mid- and small-capitalization U.S. companies in The Motley Fool’s recommendation universe.
“These new ETFs, along with our existing Motley Fool 100 Index ETF, are uniquely passive implementations of The Motley Fool’s active stock recommendations,” said Mowrey. “Motley Fool Asset Management is ready to build on is current product line-up by offering these types of new products to investors.”
Both ETFs officially launched on December 31, 2021. Bryan C. Hinmon, CFA, and Anthony L. Arsta serve as the portfolio managers and each ETF will have a 0.50% management fee. This announcement comes on the heels of Motley Fool Asset Management’s two mutual fund-to-ETF conversions in late 2021. These conversions will hopefully create even more momentum for the recently rebranded firm as it continues to reconnect with its history and the foundation of its investment philosophy.
About Motley Fool Asset Management
Motley Fool Asset Management (“MFAM”) is a boutique asset management firm headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. area, that offers a suite of ETFs. For more information, visit our website at www.mfamfunds.com
* MFAM, an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), is a separate legal entity, and all discretionary asset management services for our Funds are made independently by portfolio managers at MFAM. Neither of TMF co-founders, Tom Gardner and David Gardner, nor any other TMF analyst is involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. With respect to its actively-managed Funds, MFAM does not attempt to track any TMF services and, as such, Funds may diverge completely from TMF’s services.
About The RBB Fund, Inc.
The RBB Fund, Inc., the first organized multiple series trust founded in 1988, is a registered open-end investment company organized as a Series Trust. RBB is a turnkey ETF and Mutual Fund solution which permits an Advisor to focus on its core competency of asset management and shifts responsibility for the establishment, servicing, and corporate governance of funds to RBB. RBB oversees approximately $18 billion in assets, supporting ten unaffiliated advisors, over 20 unaffiliated subadvisors, and over 40 mutual fund or ETF offerings. For more information, please go to www.rbbfund.com
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk s, charges, and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information for MF AM Funds call your financial advisor or visit us online at mfamfunds.com. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus before investing.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. This Fund invests primarily in particular market capitalizations, including small cap stocks, thus its performance will be especially sensitive to market conditions that particularly affect smaller capitalization companies. The Fund is non-diversified, which means its NAV, market price and total returns may fluctuate or fall more than a diversified fund. Gains or losses on a single stock may have a greater impact on the Fund. For these and other reasons, there is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated objective.
Shares of the Fund are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer not affiliated with The Motley Fool.
