MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist died and his passenger was seriously injured following a collision with a pickup truck, Manchester police said Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after midnight at a city intersection. The motorcyclist was identified as Justin Theos, 31, of Manchester, police said.

His passenger, a 30-year-old woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The pickup truck driver, a 34-year-old woman, was not hurt.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

