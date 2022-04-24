MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist died and his passenger was seriously injured following a collision with a pickup truck, Manchester police said Sunday.
The crash happened shortly after midnight at a city intersection. The motorcyclist was identified as Justin Theos, 31, of Manchester, police said.
His passenger, a 30-year-old woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.
The pickup truck driver, a 34-year-old woman, was not hurt.
Police are still investigating the crash.
