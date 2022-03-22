Q: I've seen online a so-called EcoChip, which is supposed to reduce fuel consumption by up to 55%. Is this legit? Does it work? It plugs into the car's onboard diagnostic system. Will using it void my OEM or my extended warranty? Thanks, your thoughts would be greatly appreciated!
J.M., Flossmoor, Illinois
A: When fuel prices spike, people go looking for something — anything — to boost their miles per gallon. I am skeptical of miracle devices and have seen a lot of useless stuff over the years. One early contraption was a pair of magnets taped onto the fuel line to "align the ions in the gasoline." Farmers know them as cow magnets. Various devices claimed to swirl the incoming fresh air to improve complete combustion. And so on. ... I am open to independent scientific data to support contraption claims. Until then, I will work on improving my driving habits.
Q: You say not to disconnect the battery and remove the power from any system or device modularly controlled, like power windows, because it may no longer function when power is restored. How do you replace a battery?
F.S., Oak Park, Illinois
A: Although some people call it a battery saver, it is really a computer memory saver. This is a small device that plugs into the OBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics generation two) connector found under the dash. It's the same port through which professional technicians connect their diagnostic scan equipment. Inexpensive memory savers go for around $20. For power, it can be plugged into a battery bank via a cigarette lighter (nee power port) connector. You can also find memory savers having clamps that you connect to another car battery — just not your own.
Q: So how many readers have written to you so far advising that you apologize to the wrong singer in today's column? Manfred Mann didn't write "Blinded by the Light." He and his Earth Band merely covered the early Bruce Springsteen tune (weakly in my humble opinion), as they did with Springsteen's "For You" and "Spirit in the Night." It might be prudent to confess to the error in your next column and apologize to Springsteen instead. You could hang the mistake on "we really are getting older." Thanks for the good work though.
D.L., River Forest, Illinois
A: Mea culpa. My apologies to The Boss. Too bad, Mann.
Q: Your response to "P.G." from Virginia Beach, Virginia, about the 2006 Trailblazer not starting after being driven was spot-on. Years ago, we had a Chevy station wagon that had the same problem. I followed my father's advice and always carried a small hammer with us to tap the starter when it would fail (usually after driving a few hundred miles pulling our pop-up camper). Dad was a chassis engineer for GM for 45 years or so. His first advice was to replace the starter, but at the time we couldn't afford it. When we scraped up money for a new starter, I discovered that the heat shield designed to protect the starter from engine heat was missing. The combination of a new starter and installing the heat shield fixed the problem and I no longer had to bang on the starter to get the car running!
P.V.H., Colorado Springs, Colorado
A: Thanks. There's nothing quite as satisfying as knowing when you get something right. It removes some of the heat.
(Bob Weber is a writer and mechanic who became an ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician in 1976. He maintains this status by seeking certification every five years. Weber's work appears in professional trade magazines and other consumer publications. His writing also appears in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest.
Send questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.)
