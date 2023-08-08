CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Motorola Solutions * today announced the expansion of its Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) portfolio with the unveiling of CommandCentral Router, one of the industry’s first cloud-based 9-1-1 call routing platforms. The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) i3-compliant solution works with all of Motorola Solutions’ emergency call management products and offers public safety answering points (PSAPs) mission-critical, reliable 9-1-1 call routing performance via a cloud-based solution.
Motorola Solutions’ next-generation 9-1-1 call routing solutions are currently relied upon by North American agencies serving approximately 45 million people. Multiple state and local government agencies have signed on to deploy CommandCentral Router in 2024, including Berkeley County, West Virginia.
“At Berkeley County, we pride ourselves on adopting new technology as a means for better serving our community,” said Gary A. Wine, Berkeley County Administrator. “Our team fields hundreds of emergency and non-emergency calls daily and Motorola Solutions’ cloud-based CommandCentral Router will give us the confidence that those calls will be routed without disruption or delay.”
“Our customers want choice in their 9-1-1 call routing to best meet their unique needs,” said Dan Twohig, vice president of NGCS at Motorola Solutions. “CommandCentral Router offers agencies the benefits of our traditional data center-based call routing solution via a multi-cloud software-as-a-service offering, delivering the scalability and mission-critical performance our customers expect.”
Motorola Solutions is showcasing its full suite of command center offerings at booth 701 at APCO 2023, APCO International’s Annual Conference & Expo, from August 7-9 in Nashville, Tennessee.
* The 9-1-1 Next Generation Core Services announced in this press release are provisioned by Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Motorola Solutions Connectivity, Inc.
About Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI)
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
