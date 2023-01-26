CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, February 9.
Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Feb. 9. The conference call will be webcast live and a replay will be available at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
