EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Gibbs had 20 points as Mount St. Mary's easily defeated Central Connecticut 79-52 on Saturday.
Malik Jefferson had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Mount St. Mary's (7-11, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Damian Chong Qui added 13 points and six assists. Nana Opoku had 11 points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
Mount St. Mary's posted a season-high 20 assists.
Mount St. Mary's dominated the first half and led 42-21 at the break. The Mountaineers' 42 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.
Jamir Reed had 12 points for the Blue Devils (1-18, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Xavier Wilson added three blocks.
Jamir Coleman, whose 9 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Blue Devils, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).
Mount St. Mary's takes on St. Francis (NY) at home on Monday. Central Connecticut takes on Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Monday.
