NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — The Mount Washington Observatory is expanding a hike-a-thon to a multi-sport outdoor event with virtual and onsite activities.
Seek the Peak, scheduled for July 16-17, raises money for the observatory to support its work in education, climate research and weather observation atop Mount Washington.
Participants will be encouraged to take part in guided or self-led activities for hiking, climbing, mountain biking, paddling, trail running, fly fishing and more. Adventure experts will provide clinics, both virtual and onsite, along with a guide book for visitors to use the area's natural resources.
“As our largest annual fundraiser, we are moving in this multi-outdoor activity direction to create an inclusive opportunity for our supporters who make use of the valuable resources of MWO while adventuring in the White Mountains,” spokesperson Krissy Fraser said in a statement. “We have pulled together a group of outstanding local outdoor professionals to help develop this epic Mount Washington Adventure Expo.”
More information can be found at www.seekthepeak.org.